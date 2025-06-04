Mohamed Kader Meite News: Emerging talent in frontline
Meite made 12 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals.
Meite has been an emerging talent at Rennes during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and starting four games in a row between early March and early April under new coach Habib Beye. After signing his first professional contract in November on a three-year deal, the young forward made a promising first impression at the senior level. He is expected to provide valuable attacking depth for Rennes next season.
