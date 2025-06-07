Menu
Mohammed Amoura headshot

Mohammed Amoura Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Amoura has withdrawn from the Algerian national team due to a hamstring injury, according to his club.

Amoura has seen his time with the Algerian national team end for the time being after suffering a hamstring injury. The good news is he is in the offseason and will have plenty of time to recover over the next few months. However, he will still hope this is only a minor issue and he can get back to football actions again soon.

Mohammed Amoura
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
