Mohammed Kudus News: Disappointing return
Kudus scored five goals and added three assists in 32 appearances (31 starts) in the Premier League.
Kudus was underwhelming during his second season in England, generally struggling to make the most of his chances. It was a tough season offensively for the Hammers as a whole. Kudus was still creative and still shot frequently, both good signs that he could get back on track next season.
