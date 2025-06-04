Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mohammed Kudus headshot

Mohammed Kudus News: Disappointing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Kudus scored five goals and added three assists in 32 appearances (31 starts) in the Premier League.

Kudus was underwhelming during his second season in England, generally struggling to make the most of his chances. It was a tough season offensively for the Hammers as a whole. Kudus was still creative and still shot frequently, both good signs that he could get back on track next season.

Mohammed Kudus
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now