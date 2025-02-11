Moise Kean News: Will miss Como game
Kean drew three fouls, had one interception and picked up his fifth yellow card in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Inter.
Kean was erased by the opponents a few days after scoring twice against the same team and will have to miss the next match due to yellow-card accumulation. Lucas Beltran or Nicolo Zaniolo will lead the line Sunday, opening up minutes in other roles in the first case.
