Moise Kean headshot

Moise Kean News: Will miss Como game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Kean drew three fouls, had one interception and picked up his fifth yellow card in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Inter.

Kean was erased by the opponents a few days after scoring twice against the same team and will have to miss the next match due to yellow-card accumulation. Lucas Beltran or Nicolo Zaniolo will lead the line Sunday, opening up minutes in other roles in the first case.

Moise Kean
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
