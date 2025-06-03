Fantasy Soccer
Morgan Guilavogui

Morgan Guilavogui News: Could return to St. Pauli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Guilavogui's buy option timeline has been extended Hamburger Abdenblatt reports.

Guilavogui was originally reported to not be returning to St. Pauli, but the deadline for his buy option was extended. The club is rumored to be exercising the buy option after he produced eight goal contributions in the Bundesliga. Still financial limitations have kept the deal from being confirmed yet.

Morgan Guilavogui
FC St. Pauli

