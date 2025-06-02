Morgan Guilavogui News: Eight goal contributions

Guilavogui scored six times and added a pair of assists in 25 appearances (21 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Guilavogui was a consistent starter in the starting XI throughout the season, only missing matches when he was injured or recovering from injury spells. The striker was far and away the most efficient piece of the attack, though St. Pauli don't offer much in the attack as a whole. If the team around him improves Guilavogui could have some upside but it's a tough spot with St. Pauli likely to compete for survival.