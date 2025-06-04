Morgan Rogers News: Breakout 2024/25 campaign

Rogers started in all 37 of his appearances while registering eight goals on 55 shots and 10 assists on 52 chances created in the Premier League.

Rogers was starting to work into the Aston Villa first team to end the 2023/24 campaign, but fully broke through in the 2024/25 season as he only missed one start the entire season. He would take a few matches to get going, but after bagging two assists in the fifth game of the season, he wouldn't look back, as this would mark his longest streak this season without a goal contribution, earning 18 in the process. His production and elite playmaking in the final third would lead to a new contract until 2030 with the club this campaign, likely to be a key player for the future of Villa as they continue to seek European football.