Moussa Al Tamari News: Underwhelming offensive output

Al Tamari played 26 matches in Ligue 1 for Montpellier and Rennes during the 2024-25 season, contributing three goals and one assist.

Al Tamari's attacking contributions were limited, with a goal involvement of 0.15 per 90 minutes, falling short of expectations for a forward. Despite regular appearances, he struggled to consistently impact the final third leading Montpellier to a very poor season overall, often lacking the decisive edge in key moments. He moved to Rennes in the winter transfer window but did not do much more with the Bretons, scoring only one goal in 11 appearances. He will aim to come back fit and complete a good preseason in order to help Rennes reach higher goals next season.