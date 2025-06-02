Moussa Niakhate News: Good defensive reinforcement in OL

Niakhate made 40 appearances for Lyon across all competitions during the 2024-25 season, solidifying the defense.

Niakhate's presence in the backline provided strength and reliability. His defensive contributions were instrumental in maintaining the team's structure. While he only set one new career high in the league with 136 appearances, his consistent performances have established him as a cornerstone and main leader of Lyon's defense. He is expected to remain a key element in the backline for the Gones for the next Ligue 1 campaign.