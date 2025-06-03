Myles Lewis-Skelly News: Steps up due to injuries

Lewis-Skelly made 23 appearances (15 starts) in the Premier League.

Lewis-Skelly was one of the breakout players of the season, stepping into a different role at left-back despite being a natural midfielder. He excelled at left-back and was a major boon for an injury-riddled Arsenal side. With how consistent his role was in the back half of the season there's every chances Lewis-Skelly comes into next season as the top option at left-back for the Gunners. A fit Riccardo Calafiori could mean Lewis-Skelly has a chance to compete for depth minutes in his preferred role in central midfield.