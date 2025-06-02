Myrto Uzuni Injury: Called up with Albania
Uzuni has been called up by Albania for the matches against Serbia and Latvia on June 7 and June 10, respectively.
Uzuni has started all of his last 12 games for Austin. Due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Colorado Rapids on Saturday but should return in time to face New York Red Bulls on June 14. Daniel Pereira will likely replace him in the frontline on Saturday.
