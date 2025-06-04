Naouirou Ahamada News: Disappointing loan spell in France
Ahamada made three appearances for Rennes during the 2024-25 season.
Ahamada had a very disappointing loan spell in Rennes, making only three appearances off the bench for a total of 55 minutes. He is heading back to his parent club Crystal Palace with less playing time than last season and likely not much experience gained over the 2024-25 season. Ahamada could be loaned again next season or sold as Palace's coach Oliver Glasner doesn't seem to rate him highly either.
