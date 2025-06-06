Nasser Djiga News: Earns minimal time
Djiga started in one of his five appearances in the Premier League.
Djiga saw a change of clubs midway through the season after joining Wolves from Red Star. He would see minimal time in his debut with the club, seeing under 100 minutes of play in his five appearances. He is only 22 and has room to develop, likely to see an increased role next season, but probably still not in a starting spot.
