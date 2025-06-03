Nathan Ake News: Multiple injuries shorten season

Ake started in eight of his 10 appearances while registering three interceptions, nine tackles and 22 clearances in the Premier League.

Ake saw his season majorly hindered by his injury woes as he was reduced to a minimal 10 league appearances this season. This is a tough period for the defender who started in 24 games last campaign, holding a regular role for the club. He will now turn ot the next season and hope he can remain fit the whole way through, as with new additions to the defense this winter and possibly a new full-back during the summer, his spot for a place in the squad is starting to dwindle as he reaches age 30.