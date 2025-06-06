Nathan Collins News: Logs every possible minute

Collins started and went the full 90 in each of Brentford's 38 Premier League matches, tallying two goals, three assists, 220 clearances, 40 tackles and 34 interceptions.

Collins has made more than 30 appearances in his first two seasons with Brentford, but the center-back took things to another level in 2024/25 and logged every minute of the possible 3,420 while being one of the few players in the league to record over 200 clearances. Collins should remain a regular starter for Brentford in the upcoming campaign even if the team signs more defenders to bolster their depth, and his ability to play both as a center-back and full-back -- something he didn't do in 2024/25 -- is an interesting trait going forward.