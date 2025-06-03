Nathan Ordaz Injury: Called up with El Salvador
Ordaz has been called up by El Salvador for the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF games against Anguilla and Suriname on June 7 and June 11, respectively.
Ordaz has been an a regular starter in the frontline for LAFC recently but will miss Sunday's match against Sporting Kansas City due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Toronto on June 13. Jeremy Ebobisse and Olivier Giroud are the two options for the striker position on Sunday.
