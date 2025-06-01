Nathan Saliba News: Handed suspension

Saliba generated three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 loss to New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Saliba will not play against Houston after the international break after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. He had appeared in the last seven MLS games in a row, collecting 15 tackles and sending 12 crosses (two accurate) in that span. With his absence, Tom Pearce would be an option to fill in a starting XI spot, with Caden Clark likely playing back in the midfield.