Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Nelson Semedo headshot

Nelson Semedo News: Regular on right flank

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 9:56am

Semedo started in 32 of his 34 appearances while recording four assists on 25 chances created in the Premier League.

Semedo started the season with two games out after Euro 2024 but quickly regained his starting role, completing his fifth straight season in a starting role with the club. He would earn a new career-high for goal contributions in a season, notching four assists throughout the season. He is at the end of his contract with the club and has been offered an extension, although he is yet to accept the deal and could still depart this offseason.

Nelson Semedo
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now