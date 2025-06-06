Nelson Semedo News: Regular on right flank

Semedo started in 32 of his 34 appearances while recording four assists on 25 chances created in the Premier League.

Semedo started the season with two games out after Euro 2024 but quickly regained his starting role, completing his fifth straight season in a starting role with the club. He would earn a new career-high for goal contributions in a season, notching four assists throughout the season. He is at the end of his contract with the club and has been offered an extension, although he is yet to accept the deal and could still depart this offseason.