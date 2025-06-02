Nemanja Matic News: Midfield anchor with Gones

Matic featured in 37 matches for Lyon across all competitions during the 2024-25 season, providing one assist.

Matic's experience and tactical understanding offered stability in the midfield for the Gones. His role focused on breaking up opposition plays and distributing the ball effectively. While not flashy, his presence was vital for the team's balance, and his absence due to a hip injury for the two back-to-back crucial matches against Manchester United and Saint-Etienne in the derby, which both ended in losses, may have been one of the main causes of Lyon's complicated final stretch. The midfielder will remain an undisputed key element next season if he stays at OL.