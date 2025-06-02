Nick Pope News: Third season sees improvement

Pope logged 28 appearances (28 starts) with 35 goals allowed, 88 saves (one penalty) and eight clean sheets during Newcastle's 2024-25 season.

The 2024-25 Premier League marked Pope's third season for Newcastle. As long as Pope stayed healthy, which the goalkeeper relatively did, he was bound for a quantitative improvement. Compared to Pope's first Newcastle season, his third was relatively down. Despite averaging more saves, 3.1 per appearance, Pope allowed more goals than he logged saves and failed to record double-digit clean sheets. But multiple weeks after Pope fully recovered from a winter knee injury, his form picked up, culminating with 11 appearances that saw him log 31 saves, nine goals conceded and five clean sheets (one penalty), which allows the goalkeeper to enter next season on an excellent note.