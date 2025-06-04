Niclas Fullkrug News: Disappoints in England
Fullkrug scored three goals and added two assists in 18 Premier League appearances.
Fullkrug was one of the most lethal strikers in Germany during his final two seasons before making the move to West Ham. Injuries and poor form have seen him relegated to a minor role in London though. The hope for the striker will be a fully fit pre-season and a chance to bounce back next season.
