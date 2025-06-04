Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Niclas Fullkrug headshot

Niclas Fullkrug News: Disappoints in England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Fullkrug scored three goals and added two assists in 18 Premier League appearances.

Fullkrug was one of the most lethal strikers in Germany during his final two seasons before making the move to West Ham. Injuries and poor form have seen him relegated to a minor role in London though. The hope for the striker will be a fully fit pre-season and a chance to bounce back next season.

Niclas Fullkrug
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now