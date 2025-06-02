Nico Gonzalez News: Rough start to life in England

Gonzalez started in nine of his 11 appearances while notching one goal on nine shots to go along with eight interceptions, 16 tackles and 21 clearances this Premier League season.

Gonzalez was brought in by City this winter to be a replacement in the midfield for Rodri after his torn ACL and a struggling start to the campaign for the club. He appeared to be doing decently in the defensive midfielder role early after a goal in UCL play. Still, he struggled on the backend to see much production other than a late goal in the season finale after falling out of a starting role and not starting in their final six games of the campaign. The big question moving into next season is what kind of role he will hold, as the club is expected to see some turnover, with some veterans set to exit while Rodri returns from injury, and some summer signings are expected in the midfield.