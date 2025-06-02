Nico O'Reilly News: Breaks out to end campaign

O'Reilly started in six of his nine appearances while registering two goals on eight shots to go along with four chances created, eight crosses and nine tackles.

O'Reilly had a fruitful end to the season as he was offered first-team minutes and did the most with his time on the field, maintaining the starting role for nearly the final two months of the season. His addition would be sparked by some injuries and forced changes, but his goals in back-to-back games and presence to move forward in the attack would lead to more minutes moving forward. The youngster seems to be set for a much larger role next season if he can continue this upward trend, although some choices will have to be made with both him and Josko Gvardiol favoring the left flank of the defense.