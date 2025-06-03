Nicolas Dominguez Injury: Reportedly undergoes knee surgery

Dominguez has undergone surgery on his meniscus and is expected to miss around four months, according to Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post.

Dominguez exited the season finale injured, and his issues look to be worse than first thought, with reports of the midfielder having received surgery on his knee. This is tough news for the midfielder who recently posted a picture of himself in a leg splint, as he will likely be out for the start of the 2025/26 season. He did see the start in 23 of his 34 appearances this season, so this will be a situation to monitor for the club