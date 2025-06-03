Nicolas Romero News: Lone blemish in strong outing

Romero recorded an own goal, four tackles (three won), eight clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Romero was a rock at the back for Minnesota Sunday, leading the team with four tackles (three won) in their 3-2 victory over Seattle. The central defender's lone misstep on the day came late in the second half when he redirected a Seattle cross into the back of his own net. Romero has started and played the full 90 minutes in five of Minnesota's last six matches. Over that stretch, he's collected three assists.