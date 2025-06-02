Nicolas Tagliafico News: Regularity at left-back

Tagliafico made 33 appearances for Lyon across all competitions during the 2024-25 season, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

Tagliafico's experience and defensive acumen provided stability on the left flank. His overlapping runs and crosses added width to the team's attack. His leadership and consistency were valuable assets throughout the season as he matched his goal contributions from last year and could set a new career high with 49 clearances in league play. The World Cup winner is reportedly close to leaving the Gones in the summer transfer window, so this third season with the club could have been his last.