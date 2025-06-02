Noah Weisshaupt News: Heading back to Freiburg

Weisshaupt is heading back to his parent club Freiburg after the end of his loan spell with St. Pauli, the club announced.

Weisshaupt joined St. Pauli on loan during the winter transfer window and helped the team secure their spot in the German top flight, appearing in 19 games, scoring one goal, sending in 72 crosses and creating 18 chances. He is now joining back the club of the Black Forest with the aim to be part of the senior squad for next season, except if the club decides to loan him again.