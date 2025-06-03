Nokkvi Thorisson News: Signs with Rotterdam permanently

Thorisson has completed a permanent transfer to Sparta Rotterdam from St. Louis FC, accoridng to his former club.

Thorisson is not going to return to St. Louis after joining Rotterdam on loan in January, as they have exercised the buy option included in his loan deal. This is despite starting in 10 of his 30 appearances with the MLS team last season, seeming to have been starting to shape a role. He will now hope for the best while in the Netherlands, ending his St. Louis career with 44 appearances for the club.