Nouhou Tolo News: Sent off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Tolo is set to be suspended after being sent off in the 52nd minute of Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Vancouver for committing a foul as the last defender.

Tolo is set to be suspended for their next MLS game against Austin on June 28 after receiving a red card in Sunday's game for committing a foul as the last defender. Tolo has been the undisputed starter at left back for the Sounders, meaning a change in the XI will have to be made. Reed Baker-Whiting is likely to take the spot against the Verdes.

Nouhou Tolo
Seattle Sounders FC
