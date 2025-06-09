Nouhou Tolo News: Sent off Sunday

Tolo is set to be suspended after being sent off in the 52nd minute of Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Vancouver for committing a foul as the last defender.

Tolo is set to be suspended for their next MLS game against Austin on June 28 after receiving a red card in Sunday's game for committing a foul as the last defender. Tolo has been the undisputed starter at left back for the Sounders, meaning a change in the XI will have to be made. Reed Baker-Whiting is likely to take the spot against the Verdes.