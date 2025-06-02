Fantasy Soccer
Novak Micovic News: Keeps clean sheet in win over RSL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Micovic made four saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Micovic had another nice performance between the posts and this time he was able to shut the opposition down to keep his first clean sheet of the year. The six appearances in the season are already a career high for the goalkeeper, who looks close to consolidating himself as a full-time starter after John McCarthy's poor play during recent outings.

