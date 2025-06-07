Ola Aina News: Crucial starter in historic season

Aina started in all 35 of his 35 Premier League appearances with two goals and one assist. In total, he attempted 11 shots (two on target) and created 16 chances.

Aina played a crucial part in Nottingham Forest's historic Premier League campaign, where they finished seventh and qualified for the Europa Conference League next season. He started every Premier League game of the campaign, apart from three, which he missed due to a calf injury. He played a full 90 minutes in all but seven games, one of which was the game in which he picked up the calf injury. All three of his goal involvements came in matches that Forest won, and his assist against Southampton came in a 3-2 win where he assisted Chris Wood for Forest's third goal, which became the winner.