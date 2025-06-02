Oladapo Afolayan News: Struggles in depth role

Afolayan scored three times and added one assists in 32 appearances (17 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Afolayan opened the season as a consistent piece of the starting XI, but hardly played during the back half of the campaign. The forward did start the final two matches of the campaign, but he wasn't particularly good. The issue for Afolayan this season will likely be the same next season, St. Pauli hardly touch the ball meaning he has to be incredibly efficient to have any chance for end product.