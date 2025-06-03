Oleksandr Zinchenko News: Barely plays

Zinchenko assisted once in 15 appearances (five starts) in the Premier League.

Zinchenko hardly got on the pitch this season, both due to injuries and simply poor form. Even when he was healthy to end the season, Zinchenko went unused in four of the final seven matches. He has one year left on this contract which should keep him in North London for next season, but it's tough to see him taking on more than a bench role.