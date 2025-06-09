Olivier Giroud News: Caps win with late goal

Giroud scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Sporting Kansas City.

Giroud sealed the 3-1 victory in the 93rd minute after Denis Bouanga played him through on goal. This marked his second consecutive appearance off the bench with a goal in MLS. The World Cup winner will aim to bring his experience into a new World Cup competition, this time with his club starting next Monday against Chelsea for the black and gold.