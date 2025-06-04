Ollie Watkins News: Finishes with 24 goal contributions

Watkins started in 31 of his 28 appearances while scoring 16 goals on 84 shots and eight assists on 25 chances created in the Premier League.

Watkins was unable to replicate his 32-goal contribution campaign from last season, but still managed a solid effort that would lead to 24 goal contributions during the 2024/25 campaign. He would hold a regular starting role for much of the season, except for one spell when he saw only two starts in eight appearances, although he still earned three goal contributions during that spell. He continues to be one of the top passing forwards in the league with his eight assists while finishing seventh in the league in goals and should maintain a regular role moving into next season, with the Englishman still on contract for a few more seasons.