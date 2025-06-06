Omar Mascarell News: Regular presence in midfield

Mascarell started in 21 of his 32 appearances in LaLiga, tallying one goal, 56 clearances, 49 interceptions and 27 tackles.

Mascarell was an automatic starter for Mallorca in the 2024/25 season. Still, he was a regular presence throughout the season and often played alongside Samu Costa in a defensive-minded central midfield pairing. Most of his contributions came from the defensive side of the ball, and even in a worst-case scenario, Mascarell will continue to be a depth option in the middle of the park for Mallorca next season.