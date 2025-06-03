Osaze Tafari De Rosario Injury: Called up with Guyana
De Rosario has been called up by Guyana for the Wolrd Cup Qualification CONCACAF games against Nicaragua and Montserrat on June 7 and June 11, respectively.
De Rosario has been a bench option in the frontline for Seattle recently but due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Vancouver on Sunday. His next chance to feature for the Sounders will be against Austin on June 28.
