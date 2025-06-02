Oscar Bobb News: Injury hinders season

Bobb only appeared off the bench three times for a total of 14 minutes during the Premier League campaign.

Bobb saw his season majorly hindered from the early stages after suffering a fractured leg in August, not returning to play with the first team until April. That said, he would only feature a few times, seeing minimal time off the bench in the final two months of the campaign. He will hope he can see a solid return to the team next season and improve upon the 14 appearances he made during the 2023/24 campaign.