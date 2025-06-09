Oscar Perea News: Two appearances in Ligue 1

Perea made 2 Ligue 1 appearance for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season.

Perea's two appearances reflect his initial integration into senior football and mark the beginning of his professional journey. At just 19-years-old, he will benefit from structured development and mentorship within the first-team environment. Continued exposure in training and friendlies will be crucial for his long-term growth and could lead to more playing time next season.