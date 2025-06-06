Ousmane Camara News: Limited first-team appearances

Camara made three Ligue 1 appearances for Angers during the 2024-25 season, totaling 253 minutes to contribute to one clean sheet.

Camara's involvement with the first team was minimal, reflecting his role as a developing player within the squad. The defender was considered undesirable by his coach at the beginning of the season and he did not give up, staying motivated despite facing some injuries to come back and start the last three games of the season in Ligue 1 when it was extremely needed due to injuries and suspension in the Angers backline that created chaos. He made good outings in those games and helped the club avoid relegation from Ligue 1. He still has one year left on his contract and was not announced as a player leaving by the club, suggesting he could play a role in the backline next season with the Angevins.