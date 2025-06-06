Ousmane Dembele Injury: Suffers quadriceps injury

Dembele (quadriceps) suffered an injury in Thursday's 5-4 defeat in the semi final of the Nations League against Spain, forcing him off in the 76th minute, according to Le Parisien.

Dembele had a difficult outing on Thursday as he failed to register a goal contribution and was forced off midway through the second half with a quadriceps injury. He will undergo exams in the coming days to determine his availability for Sunday's third-place match against Germany. A serious injury would be a major setback for France but even more so for Paris Saint-Germain who face Atletico in their first Club World Cup group stage match in less than 10 days. If the Ballon d'Or candidate has to miss time, Bradley Barcola could take on a bigger role in the frontline for both teams.