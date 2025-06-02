Fantasy Soccer
Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele News: Registers pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Dembele assisted twice to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 5-0 win against Inter Milan.

Dembele wouldn't find the back of the net Saturday, but still saw a major contribution with his two assists in the contest. This means he ends the season with five straight UCL games with a goal contribution, notching six during that span. He ends the UCL campaign with eight goals and six assists in 15 appearances (13 starts).

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
