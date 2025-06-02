Ousmane Dembele News: Registers pair of assists
Dembele assisted twice to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 5-0 win against Inter Milan.
Dembele wouldn't find the back of the net Saturday, but still saw a major contribution with his two assists in the contest. This means he ends the season with five straight UCL games with a goal contribution, notching six during that span. He ends the UCL campaign with eight goals and six assists in 15 appearances (13 starts).
