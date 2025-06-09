Pablo Torre News: Earns time to start season

Torre started in four of his 10 appearances while recording three goals on six shots and one assist on eight chances created in La Liga.

Torre saw the field to begin the campaign but was mainly unused to finish the season, with his last appearance coming March 30. However, he would see a decent spell of play when he was given the time to start the season, bagging all four of his goal contributions before the start of October. That said, he is a midfielder who shows some promise and could start to work into more minutes soon, although he is in a long pecking order of solid youth midfield talent at Barcelona.