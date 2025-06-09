Pape Diong News: Youthful promise in backline

Diong made 9 Ligue 1 appearances for Strasbourg in the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Diong's limited minutes demonstrated glimpses of attacking instinct and eagerness to contribute both defensively and offensively for Strasbourg. If given more opportunities he could grow into a more consistent offensive option in the back three for Strasbourg. At just 18-years-old, he still has significant room for development.