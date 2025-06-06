Pathe Ciss News: Regular starter for Rayo

Ciss started in 25 of his 33 appearances in LaLiga, tallying four goals, an assist, 17 chances created, 49 tackles, 40 interceptions and 58 clearances.

Ciss opened the campaign as a depth option in midfield but gained a starting role in December and never looked back, starting in all but one of his 23 appearances since the beginning of that month. His calling card was his versatility, as Ciss played as a center-back, defensive midfielder and central midfielder over that stretch. Given his ability to play multiple positions, expect Ciss to remain a valuable member of the Rayo Vallecano squad again in 2025/26.