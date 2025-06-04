Patrick Roberts News: Stands out with Sunderland

Roberts had two goals and eight assists from 80 shots, 67 chances created and 93 corners from 40 starts (48 appearances) this past season.

Roberts had arguably the best season of his career in 2024/25, as he stayed healthy and appeared in every match while helping his club reach promotion. Jumping to the Premier League and becoming a regular is the next question, but totaling just two goals from 80 shots in the Championship isn't great output for an attacking player. At a minimum, he could be a set-piece take if a starter in the new season.