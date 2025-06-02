Pau Cabanes News: Returns in Villarreal
Cabanes is returning to Villarreal after spending half of the season with Alaves on loan, the club announced.
Cabanes spent half of the season on loan with Alaves, showing his potential as a promising forward in the league even though he couldn't score a goal during his stint. He is heading back to Villarreal and could potentially be loaned again next season to see increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now