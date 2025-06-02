Fantasy Soccer
Pau Cabanes News: Returns in Villarreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Cabanes is returning to Villarreal after spending half of the season with Alaves on loan, the club announced.

Cabanes spent half of the season on loan with Alaves, showing his potential as a promising forward in the league even though he couldn't score a goal during his stint. He is heading back to Villarreal and could potentially be loaned again next season to see increased playing time.

Pau Cabanes
Villarreal
