Pau Cubarsi News: Starting role continues into 2024/25

Cubarsi ended last campaign in a starting role and would continue with that role into the 2024/25 season, starting in 29 of their league matches. This would result in an everyday spot with Inigo Martinez in the middle of the defense, earning three assists in his 2,500 minutes of play. He is only 18 years old and seems likely to be a piece of the team for numerous years to come after breaking onto the scene as a teenager.