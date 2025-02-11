Paulo Bernardo Injury: Dealing with small injury

Bernardo appears to be an option for Wednesday's match against Bayern Munich despite an injury in Saturday's Cup win, according to manager Brendan Rodgers, per Ankan Bhowmick of Celtic FC. "He probably came off a bit more as a precaution. He just rolled, rocked his ankle a bit. He should be okay."

Bernardo was a slight concern after coming off before halftime of Saturday's Cup match. However, Celtic fans can breathe a bit lighter now knowing the issue was minor and he was mainly taken off to be cautious in the 5-0 route. He has only started in two of his eight UCL appearances this season but he is still a huge boost off the bench when needed,