Pedri News: Midfield anchor in 2024/25 season

Pedri started in 35 of his 37 appearances while recording four goals on 25 shots and five assists on 70 chances created in La Liga.

Pedri had his 2023/24 season affected by injuries, but was able to remain healthy during the 2024/25 campaign to capture a full-time starting role, only missing three starts all season. This would result in nearly 3,000 minutes of play, notching nine goal contributions, a new career-high in a season for the midfielder. He is the centerpiece and anchor of the team, and should maintain this role for years to come, having inked a deal until 2030 in January.