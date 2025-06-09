Menu
Pedri News: Midfield anchor in 2024/25 season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Pedri started in 35 of his 37 appearances while recording four goals on 25 shots and five assists on 70 chances created in La Liga.

Pedri had his 2023/24 season affected by injuries, but was able to remain healthy during the 2024/25 campaign to capture a full-time starting role, only missing three starts all season. This would result in nearly 3,000 minutes of play, notching nine goal contributions, a new career-high in a season for the midfielder. He is the centerpiece and anchor of the team, and should maintain this role for years to come, having inked a deal until 2030 in January.

Pedri
Barcelona
